5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $925,000

This Stately Brick Home sits on 3.4 Private Acres in the heart of Ivy and the Meriwether/Western School District, yet only 10 minutes from town. This Quality 5 Bedroom home boasts Beautiful Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout the 1st and 2nd levels. The Spacious Master Suite has a Tray Ceiling & Walk-in Closet, and the Master Bath has a Dual Vanity and a Sky Light. The generous Great Room opens onto a Screen Porch and Deck overlooking the Park-like Backyard and Pool. Enjoy cooking in the Inviting Kitchen with Center Island and Double Oven. The Huge, Finished, Walkout Basement is a combination Family Room, Exercise Room, Rec Room, and has a Murphy Bed for extra guests! This roomy house has plenty of space inside and out! The Partially Fenced yard has beautiful Garden Spaces, a Pool, Tree Fort, Fire Pit, and plenty of Acreage to enjoy Nature, including a path through the woods down to the creek that borders the property. Recent updates include a New Pool Liner June '21, Resurfaced Driveway June '21, Refinished Hardwood Floors June '21, & New 50 Yr Architectural Shingle Roof in 2019.