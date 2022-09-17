5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,900

Investor opportunity. Ask about our model rent back program. The stunning Addison model in North Pointe features a welcoming front porch – a large light filled open concept home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, incredible primary bedroom suite with 2 closets stunning ensuite with frameless glass shower and separate soaking tub. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining features quartz countertops, large island, white maple cabinetry, oversized windows, and gourmet stainless steel appliances including double wall oven and gas cook top. There is a bright morning room extension, main level home office, and a covered rear deck! 9’ ceilings throughout main level and finished basement, large mudroom is off the kitchen. 2 car garage. Basement has a huge rec room, full bath and bedroom and tons of storage space! Conveniently located off 29 North near schools, shops and dining. Community has lots of amenities including pool, clubhouse with fitness center, walking trails and basketball court. High Speed Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Actual photos.