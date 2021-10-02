5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $879,000

LIKE NEW - Never lived in model home. The St Charles model in Hyland Park features a unique dual master floor plan with main level living. Enjoy many of the model home features including custom millwork, hand made oak sliding barn door, custom paint, tile finishes and much more. The oversized garage has room for two full size SUVs! This home is equipped with two sets of laundry hook ups. There is a bonus bedroom over the garage that could be a great entertaining space or flex room. The home has tons of storage with lots of closet space and a conditioned attic platform for season items. This model home is 72% more efficient than a comparable newer home! Energy upgrades include: 6.2KW roof mounted solar, encapsulated attic, closed cell wall insulation, tankless gas water heater, all LED lighting, conditioned crawl space and Pella windows.