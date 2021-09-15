5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $849,000

This incredible home in highly desirable Key West is ready for its new stewards! The 5 bed, 4 ½ bath home has been lovingly maintained and has so much to offer! Approach via the circular paved drive to the blue stone front porch and enter the gorgeous foyer. Main floor is an entertainer’s dream with huge living room complete with fireplace, formal dining room with stunning chandelier, and an eat-in kitchen equipped with a double oven, new dishwasher and gas cooktop, and adjacent mudroom/pantry with entry through the garage. Relax on the enormous screened porch. Owner’s suites on 1st and 2nd levels have fireplaces and spacious bathrooms. Main floor owner’s suite could be an apartment with a separate entry off the large private deck. Terrace level boasts a separate bar for your enjoyment, beautiful family room with fireplace and built-ins, massive rec room/flex space, 5th bedroom with bathroom adjacent and a sizable laundry room. Included are a whole house generator and shed/workshop. All of this on 1.75 acres and with seasonal mountain views. Key West Club (membership optional) with swimming, tennis and Rivanna River access is a short walk away. Privacy in a park-like setting and only 10 minutes to downtown Charlottesville!