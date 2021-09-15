This incredible home in highly desirable Key West is ready for its new stewards! The 5 bed, 4 ½ bath home has been lovingly maintained and has so much to offer! Approach via the circular paved drive to the blue stone front porch and enter the gorgeous foyer. Main floor is an entertainer’s dream with huge living room complete with fireplace, formal dining room with stunning chandelier, and an eat-in kitchen equipped with a double oven, new dishwasher and gas cooktop, and adjacent mudroom/pantry with entry through the garage. Relax on the enormous screened porch. Owner’s suites on 1st and 2nd levels have fireplaces and spacious bathrooms. Main floor owner’s suite could be an apartment with a separate entry off the large private deck. Terrace level boasts a separate bar for your enjoyment, beautiful family room with fireplace and built-ins, massive rec room/flex space, 5th bedroom with bathroom adjacent and a sizable laundry room. Included are a whole house generator and shed/workshop. All of this on 1.75 acres and with seasonal mountain views. Key West Club (membership optional) with swimming, tennis and Rivanna River access is a short walk away. Privacy in a park-like setting and only 10 minutes to downtown Charlottesville!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.