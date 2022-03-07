5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $825,000

Updated brick home on almost half acre in sought-after Lewis Mountain neighborhood walking distance to Grounds and all things UVA! Step inside to a bright open living room with wood burning fireplace which flows into the dining room with a picture window overlooking the flat rear yard. Renovated gourmet kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and newer cabinetry including a pantry closet. Dine alfresco on the enclosed flagstone porch with a wall of glass sliding doors. Main level living with two bedrooms and updated ceramic tile bath. Spacious upper level owners suite with walk in closet and tile bath. Two other bedrooms, updated hall bath and extra storage complete the second floor. The walk out lower level is complete with a game room area, mud room, full bath and home office that could be a 6th bedroom. This space could be rented out separately or used as a flex space. Ample off-street parking perfect for tailgating before sporting events! New central air system. Plumbing has been replaced. Newer windows. Walking distance to Emmet/Ivy Roads corridor coming soon with arts center, hotel and more. A must see!