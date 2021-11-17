Million dollar views from every angle of this gorgeous formal model home just minutes from downtown, UVA, 5th St. Station and Interstate 64. Home boasts bright open floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and maple cabinets; formal dining room, family room with built-ins and gas fireplace looks out to spectacular mountain views; first floor owners suite with en-suite bath and walk-in closet with amazing views; Second level features large bonus room, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath; Terrace level features home theatre with stadium seating, surround sound system and big screen; large rec room, bedroom and full bath. HVAC system is one year new. Low maintenance living (hoa takes care of yardwork). Adjacent to biscuit run walking trail. Certified Earthcraft Home.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $799,900
