5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $798,000

An architectural gem in the heart of town. This 1955 mid-century inspired home was designed by renowned architect Fred Nichols, the dean of the Architecture school at UVA and known for his restoration of the Rotunda. This home was designed for his close friend, an artist and painter. The current owners are only the second owners in almost 70 years. There are numerous special details that aren't found in today's construction. The focal point of the home is the two story vaulted entertaining space with central brick dual sided fireplace. Cedar siding with red wood interiors.Tilt sash windows with screens help create air flow in the warmer months and the sliding windows all have unique specially designed tracks which are a beautiful detail. All windows are energy efficient and well insulated. All lighting in the house is antique to the period of the home and conveys. A bright sunny primary bedroom has a new skylight adding to the treehouse feel. All bathroom vanities and fixtures are original and in pristine condition. This is a true time capsule that has been lovingly maintained. A built in green house looks out to the fenced in back yard. Detached artist studio. 4 off street parking spots.