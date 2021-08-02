Xfinity Fiber Optic Internet in N. Alb. County. Smart Home wired. Custom transitional home in beautiful rolling hill neighborhood. 5 bed, 4.5 bath plus study on two Private wooded acres with beautiful landscaping on quiet cul de sac street. Made for entertaining and enjoying the indoors/outdoors on front porch, deck, patio or screened porch. Light filled open/flexible floor plan with large great room. Study/Library with built in Bookshelves. Finished terrace level great for guests with easy separate access and radiant heated tile floors. Large built in place garden shed for storage or workshop. 15 minutes to Target/Harris Teeter. Less than 4 miles from 29N, 6 miles from NGIC, 8 miles from airport Rd, 2 miles from Preddy Creek Trail Park with 571 acre recreational area for hiking, mountain biking and equestrian riding. Have it all: quality built custom home with flexible floorplan, peace and privacy on your own lot with large level front yard, be in a neighborhood and close to Northern Albemarle conveniences!!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $795,000
