5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $775,000

This is a happy home! Gorgeous, light-filled expanded ranch in one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods. Gracious rooms with pristine hardwood floors can be found throughout the main level. The cheerful kitchen offers updated appliances, countertops, and flooring as well as an adjacent breakfast room with sliding doors to a treehouse-like pergola on the rear of the home. In addition to the quiet owner's suite, there are two additional large bedrooms which share the hall bathroom. Two rooms on the lower level can also serve as bedrooms, bringing the total to 5, each with nearby baths. All 4 full baths updated to include replacement of galvanized plumbing, new vanities and flooring. The sun-drenched main level living room has a cozy, wood-burning fireplace and a wall of west facing windows which make for magnificent sunsets and a view of the blue ridge. An equally bright wood-paneled den on the lower level offers a second fireplace with easy access to the walk out rear yard. An extensive list of updates includes energy efficient solar panels with a battery back up tied to the refrigerator, a few of the house lights and more in case of power outage.