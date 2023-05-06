Fantastic location! Minutes to UVA, downtown Charlottesville, NGIC and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. Lovingly maintained home with a multi-generational floor plan. Tons of natural light, 10' ceilings and mountain views from kitchen nook. Expansive kitchen with huge island including breakfast bar for seating. Second floor flex space for play area or office. Primary suite is spacious with 2 walk-in closets, private toilet and walk-in shower. Two additional 2nd floor bedrooms and large hall bath. Terrace level offers efficiency kitchen, full bath, bedroom and tremendous family room making the perfect in-law suite! Two zone HVAC, tankless hot water heater and whole house water filtration system. Attached 2-car garage, excellent storage and move-in ready. Easy access to the beautiful Rivanna Trail just behind the home or take a quick drive to Pen Park which offers a golf course, tennis courts, sports fields, picnic shelters, playground and nature trails. Don't miss this one!