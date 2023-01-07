5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $714,900

OPEN HOUSE 1/8, 1:00-3:00! Nearly new home in a prime location close to Downtown, Pen Park, 250 and 29! The quaint, covered front porch will welcome you home when you arrive at 1226 Penfield Lane. Enjoy the mature and low maintenance landscaping. The main level boasts a formal dining room, full bath and main level bedroom. Large, open living room and kitchen with lots of natural light. The kitchen includes a large island, with granite countertops and seating for four, a gas range, newly installed tile backsplash and pantry. The kitchen overlooks a spacious living area with a large rear composite deck. Upstairs features a large, sunny loft that would serve as a great home office, playroom or media space. Two guest bedrooms share a spacious hall bath with dual vanity. The sunny master suite is huge - two large walk-in closets, a spacious bath with walk-in shower, dual vanity, large linen closet and water closet. Second story laundry room. Downstairs includes a kitchenette plus a full bathroom and bathroom. The spacious living space would be an ideal rec room, music room or in-law living space. The mechanical room includes storage space, a tankless water heater and whole house filter system. Attached two car garage.