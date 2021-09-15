5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $705,000

A Dunlora gem! It has it all: location, desirable Dunlora neighborhood, and a beautiful home with 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and updates that maximize it's appeal includes a remodeled chef's kitchen, dining room, a family room and living room with fireplaces, laundry and sunroom on the first floor. A grand Master bedroom / bathroom suite and additional 3 bedrooms with bath on the second level. The walk-out terrace level adds another outstanding dimension to this home with large great room with fireplace, theater room, large bedroom and sewing room, a grand bathroom, and lots of storage areas. The outside has a stately brick face and well maintained landscaping adding to the charm of this lovely home. Enjoy the Dunlora Community center with pool, tennis, trash pick-up, soccer field, etc., all within minutes of downtown C'Ville and area shopping.