Nearly new home in a prime location close to Downtown, 250 and 29! The quaint, covered front porch will welcome you home when you arrive at 1226 Penfield Lane. The main level boasts a formal dining room, full bath and main level bedroom. Large, open living room and kitchen with lots of natural light. The kitchen includes a large island, granite, gas range, tile backsplash and pantry. Upstairs enjoy two guest bedrooms, large laundry room and spacious hall bath with dual vanity. The master suite is huge - two large walk-in closets, sunny bedroom and spacious bath with walk-in shower, dual vanity, large linen closet and water closet, all of this in addition to a sitting room! In the basement there is a large family room, kitchenette, full bathroom, bedroom and systems room with a tankless water heater. Attached two car garage. Rear composite deck. Lovely landscaping.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $700,000
