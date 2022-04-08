 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,000

Spectacular 5 bed/3.5 bath home in desirable Dunlora. Many updates include a grand master bath, lovely Artisan Construction screened porch with ceiling fan and skylight, new large deck. Kitchen has new stainless appliances , cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The walk out terrace level boasts a bedroom, full bath, rec room, wet bar and opens to new patio and play area. New tankless water heater, remodeled bathrooms, radon mitigation in place, invisible pet fencing. Ting internet is available. Open House Saturday 12-2 and Sunday 12-2.

