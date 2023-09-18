Desirable Dunlora location backing up to a wooded common area! New carpet. Hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen. Open floor plan with amazing elevated wooded views from nearly all windows. Large two story family room with gas fireplace. Large finished basement featuring home office, full bath and bedroom. Elevated rear deck offers a wonderful place to relax & enjoy nature all year round. This home offers ample living space for any family with 4 large bedrooms on the second level, and 1 bedroom added in basement by seller. Large side entry two car garage. Outstanding Dunlora amenities such as tennis, pool, soccer field, trails and location compliment this great home! 3D tour link available.