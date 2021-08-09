 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,000

Enter into this VERY PRIVATE & FRESHLY PAINTED 5 bedroom 4 full / 1 half bath 2-story COLONIAL home located on a CUL-DE-SAC within the beautiful LANGFORD FARMS neighborhood to experience a gorgeous RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN (with GRANITE countertops, ISLAND w/ bar stools, CREAM-COLORED CUSTOM CABINETS, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES), newly-updated FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE (featuring spa-like MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the jetted SOAKER TUB), brand NEW CARPETS, and a DETACHED 900 SQ FT. 2-CAR GARAGE with a LARGE WORKSHOP! Entertain friends on the LARGE BACK DECK and relax in the OUTDOOR JACUZZI! Located just 10 minutes from Charlottesville/UVA!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert