5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $661,000

New home construction finished in 2022 with no occupants. Open - concept design with five spacious bedrooms, including a large owner's suite with private bath, walk-in closet, a private basement bedroom, and full bath. Plus an OPEN kitchen with a large island, soft close cherry slate cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, large single bowl sink, bronze fixtures, and stainless appliances. This home also offers a home office, wide plank hardwood flooring throughout foyer, kitchen, dining, and great room, gas fireplace, full finished walkout basement, full front porch with stone exterior, covered rear porch overlooking breathtaking mountain and river views , and a two car garage. This home is located just a short walk away from the brand new community park and walking trail to the Rivanna River and also only 10 minutes from Hollymead Shopping Center.

