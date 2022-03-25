 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $655,095

OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 20th 12PM-3PM. New home under construction now for April move-in. Features an open-concept design with five spacious bedrooms, including a large owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet and a private basement bedroom & full bath, plus a spacious kitchen with large island, soft close cherry slate cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, large single bowl sink, bronze fixtures, stainless appliances & gas range, home office, wide plank hardwood flooring throughout foyer, kitchen, dining & great room, gas fireplace, full finished walkout basement, full front porch with stone exterior, covered rear porch overlooking breathtaking mountain views, and 2-car garage. Plus this home is located just a short walk away from the brand new community park and walking trail to the Rivanna River. Final opportunity for new construction in the highly sought after Riverwood community. Plus, every new home in Riverwood is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant and 3rd party quality inspector. Receive $5,000 towards closings costs!*

