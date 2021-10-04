5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $650,000

This bright Mosby Mountain home with main level living is perfectly situated on a quiet street and features a first and second floor master, a finished, walk-out basement and a 2-car garage! As you enter in through the front door, you are welcomed by hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, which include the formal dining room, kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the eat-in area, sunroom leading to the rear deck and the family room featuring 2-story ceilings and a gas fireplace. The first floor master has 2 closets, one walk-in and a luxurious bathroom. The first floor also includes a conveniently located half bath and the laundry room. Upstairs boasts the second floor master with attached bath and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and a full hall bath. In the basement, you'll find a rec room, family room, exercise room, full bath, kitchenette area and utility room for storage. Mosby Mountain is located close to I64 and Downtown!