This opportunity won't last long! The sought after Stockton Floorplan with FINISHED 3RD FLOOR LOFT and FULL BATH INCLUDED. The Stockton features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, mud room, dedicated study, 4 bedrooms, luxurious owner's suite two walk-in closets. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, Energy Efficient windows, custom Mahogany front door, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score. Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsman can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer.