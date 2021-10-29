5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $639,000

Beautiful home that has been successfully used as a personal home and short term rental. 3 minute walk to the Rivanna Trail! Basement brings $1500-$2500/month and currently the upstairs is being rented on a short term basis for around $6,000 mo. The 200 sf detached studio is heated and cooled with a GREAT deck for entertaining! Sit outside and enjoy the soothing sounds of the koi pond fountain in a private setting but close to it all! This home has a LOT to offer! **New Roof in 2020!**