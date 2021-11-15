As you view this gracious home in Still Meadow, note the great attention to detail with the quality finishes throughout the home---stunning moldings and chair railings, handsome hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom bookcases, etc. The home provides a marvelous traffic pattern for formal & informal entertaining that can overflow to the private deck. The property has been professionally landscaped with an eye to deer proofing, conserving water usage, privacy, & monthly care. Handsome hardscaping & stone paths meander through the property. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, generous size pantry, & granite counters that open to the family room with a gas fireplace. The large master bedroom suite provides room for a gracious sitting area. On the 2nd level there are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached study/library. The terrace level is handsomely finished to accommodate a huge library with a small patio off of it, a bedroom, billard room, & utility room. This is a home that could easily accommodate a multigenerational family. A generator provides power for the main & terrace levels, garage door, & HVAC. Conveniently located to Charlottesville’s many amenities. Meticulously maintained.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation.
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
“From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break."
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.