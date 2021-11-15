5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000

As you view this gracious home in Still Meadow, note the great attention to detail with the quality finishes throughout the home---stunning moldings and chair railings, handsome hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom bookcases, etc. The home provides a marvelous traffic pattern for formal & informal entertaining that can overflow to the private deck. The property has been professionally landscaped with an eye to deer proofing, conserving water usage, privacy, & monthly care. Handsome hardscaping & stone paths meander through the property. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, generous size pantry, & granite counters that open to the family room with a gas fireplace. The large master bedroom suite provides room for a gracious sitting area. On the 2nd level there are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached study/library. The terrace level is handsomely finished to accommodate a huge library with a small patio off of it, a bedroom, billard room, & utility room. This is a home that could easily accommodate a multigenerational family. A generator provides power for the main & terrace levels, garage door, & HVAC. Conveniently located to Charlottesville’s many amenities. Meticulously maintained.