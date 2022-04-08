 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $630,000

You must see this meticulously maintained home on a corner lot in Fontana! Five bedroom beauty with full walk-out finished basement is move-in ready. You'll love the hardwood floors and light filled rooms throughout the main level. Formal living room at the front of the home adjoins formal dining room with moulding and chair rail. Chefs will love the upgraded kitchen featuring Viking commercial stove, natural gas range and stainless steel appliances. The oversized solid surface island offers storage and large work surface and the cherry cabinets with tile backsplash are stunning. Kitchen opens to the great room with gas fireplace and breakfast nook. Enjoy outdoor dining on the expansive rear deck overlooking the community walking trails. Upstairs, the spacious owners suite features a private bathroom with jetted soaking tub and custom walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms share a full hall bathroom on the second floor. The full finished walk-out basement features a large rec/media room, laundry room and full bathroom. This home is ready for you to make it your own. Don't miss out!

