5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $615,000

A Crozet gem, tucked on a cul-de-sac in the Cory Farms neighborhood and backing to a meadow oasis that connects miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the community. Complete kitchen remodel featuring full overlay soft close cabinetry, granite counters, induction cooktop and oversized island for extra storage. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, separate his/her walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom complete with a stand alone soaking tub, frameless glassed shower, dual sink vanity with granite countertop and a slate tiled floor. The walk-out terrace level is the full hang out area complete with a family/rec room with built-in cabinets & shelves, a 5th bedroom/office, full bathroom and an amazing amount of storage with room for an exercise space. Additional built-in storage in the 2 car garage. Outside, there are two full deck spaces off of the kitchen and the terrace level connected by a set of steps to make outdoor entertaining and living easy. Walk straight from the back yard down a custom trail to enjoy to the trails system that connects many Crozet neighborhoods by foot/bike. Elem/Middle/High School all 2 miles away.

