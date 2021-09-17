 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Brick ranch on full finished basement only minutes from UVA and Albemarle High School. Covered front porch, wrap around deck, paved patio on lower level. Paved driveway with mult-icar off street parking.Beautiful lot with garden space or play area. Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances all convey. Family room with gas fireplace and solar skylights .Floorplan open and great for entertaining. Downstairs has in-law apartment with full bath and fireplace/woodstove ,kitchen ,private entrance from patio. Home office on lower level with huge closet for storage. Home on dead-end street ,very quiet. no thru traffic.Home is very comfortable and easy to maintain. Lovely wooded setting with raised flower beds. Its a rue must see. You will love it. Agent is related to owner.

