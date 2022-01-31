5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Location, location, location! Currently rented through July 2024, this charming home is a fantastic investment property with 4 spacious suites plus a 5th bedroom (or Home Office). Grad school Tenants love the convenient location, hardwood floors, renovated baths (all en suite) and kitchen, sun filled spaces, 3 entrances to the home plus spacious lot (.534-acre). Enjoy dinner on the back deck and the convenience of being close to Barracks Road, North Grounds, and all things UVA. On and off street parking available. Popular with UVA Law students -- home rents itself. Showings are limited with tenants in place. Appointment required. First showing window is 10-2 on Monday, January 31st.