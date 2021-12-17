 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

Back on Market due to no fault of seller! Beautiful home that has been successfully used as a personal home and short term rental. 3 minute walk to the Rivanna Trail! Basement rented 12/26-3/27/22 for $9100 total. Upstairs rents for $6000-$7500/mo. The 200 sf detached studio is heated and cooled with a GREAT deck for entertaining! Sit outside and enjoy the soothing sounds of the koi pond fountain in a private setting but close to it all! This home has a LOT to offer! **New Roof in 2020!**

