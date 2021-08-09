5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $560,200

JUST RELEASED: THE FINAL SECTION OF RIVERWOOD. Brand new 5 bedroom home with 2-car garage and huge finished basement, to be built for late 2021/early 2022 move-in. The Hudson features a private first floor home office, PLUS a convenient first floor guest suite with full bath, and four large bedrooms upstairs, including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets. Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive great room. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk away from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*