 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $560,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $560,000

The yard is a MUST see at 1.3 acres of flat terrain in the well known Marshall Manor neighborhood. Other features include mature landscape, a fire pit, back deck, concrete patio, a creek on the edge of the property and a fantastic playset. This property truly presents a perfect setup for outdoor lifestyle and entertaining. Located just minutes to the South end of Charlottesville including Walnut Creek Park, access to I-64, 5th Street Station, the Monticello Trail, UVA Hospital and Downtown CVille! 5 bedrooms/2.5 bath (5th bedroom currently used as a Playroom) with a large family room with gas fireplace that opens to the kitchen and eat-in casual dining space. Formal Dining off the kitchen and a Formal Living Room with large windows facing the front yard. Oak hardwood floors run throughout the formal living areas and there is new carpet throughout the upstairs. The master en-suite has a vaulted ceiling and a large window capturing tons of natural light. Two car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert