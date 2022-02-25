 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,900

All you ever wanted, and so much more! Immaculately maintained home with over 3,000 sqft in the sought after Albemarle County School District. 9' ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout this open floor plan. Kitchen featuring granite counters, massive island, stainless appliances and overlooks the living and dining area. The walk-out basement adds a rec/family room, storage, full bath, and bonus room giving your guests plenty of privacy. The oversized owner's suite is complete with a dual walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The second level is complete with three additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry. Entertainment space continues outside with the paver patio, and deck, both off of the main living areas. Conveniently located to all of Crozet, and Charlottesville, and I64. Additional storage in the two car garage. This home is better than new, and will sure to impress you and your guests! Make it yours today!

