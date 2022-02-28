5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,900

All you ever wanted and so much more! Immaculately maintained home with almost 3,500 square feet in the sought after Albemarle County School District. Enjoy a cup of tea with a friend on the front covered Carolina style porch or entertaining in your new open floorplan that makes a statement. Offering class and coziness this home Features 9' ceilings, plenty of natural light throughout, a cooks kitchen with granite counters, an oversized island for prep, stainless appliances that includes the coveted double oven for the Holidays and more. Take the party outside to the paver patio and deck. Back inside, on the second level, enjoy the generously sized owner's suite with dual walk-in shower and walk-in closet creating the best space to end and begin each day. This level also offers 3 addt'l bedrooms, full bath w/double vanity and laundry room. The walk-out basement adds all the extra go to space you need (family room, storage, full bath and bonus). Great two car garage with high ceilings adds plenty of additional storage. Enjoy the community playground, proximity to all of Crozet, Charlottesville, and I64 for shopping and commuting. This craftsman home is better than new and is sure to impress you and your guests... Make it yours!