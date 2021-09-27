5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,900

Open House Sunday 7/25 from 1-3. Spacious home wonderfully convenient to everything Crozet has to offer. Open floor plan provides an abundance of natural light and limitless entertainment options. Hardwood floors on entire main level, kitchen island, large master suite with sitting area, two car garage, finished basement with full bath and bedroom. Private setting backing to mature trees, fenced backyard, large rear deck and patio. Short drive to grocery story, restaurants, shopping and more.