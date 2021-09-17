 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $544,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $544,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $544,000

Just a quick 10 minute drive to C'ville, nestled among the mature hardwoods, this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home is a truly unique opportunity. Enter through the charming front porch to an open floor plan with: vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and gorgeous hardwood floors. The living room/breakfast room/kitchen is spacious yet cozy with tons of natural light. At the heart of the home, another focal point, the gas fireplace with stacked stone surround. The bright white kitchen has new stainless appliances and leads into a more formal dining space (that could also be used as another living room). The terrace level is simply remarkable--incredibly high ceilings, windows galore and has many different possibilities. Great room with full kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, walk out and another full deck. This home could be used as one large home, multigenerational family, home office spaces or live-in help.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert