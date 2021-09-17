5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $544,000

Just a quick 10 minute drive to C'ville, nestled among the mature hardwoods, this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home is a truly unique opportunity. Enter through the charming front porch to an open floor plan with: vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and gorgeous hardwood floors. The living room/breakfast room/kitchen is spacious yet cozy with tons of natural light. At the heart of the home, another focal point, the gas fireplace with stacked stone surround. The bright white kitchen has new stainless appliances and leads into a more formal dining space (that could also be used as another living room). The terrace level is simply remarkable--incredibly high ceilings, windows galore and has many different possibilities. Great room with full kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, walk out and another full deck. This home could be used as one large home, multigenerational family, home office spaces or live-in help.