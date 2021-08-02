5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,999

Come see this LARGE, beautifully RENOVATED and CONVENIENTLY located home within minutes of UVA and downtown Charlottesville. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, this home boosts hardwood floors on the main level and new bamboo floors on the second level. The kitchen was completed renovated in 2017, complete with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This home was also given new windows in 2018, recess lighting throughout the home, and new title floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. The mostly finished basement has a large rec room, a wet bar, full bathroom, a bonus room and a hook up for a washer dryer if you wanted to set up a basement apartment. Not only is the inside of this home lovely, but the mostly flat and private backyard with woods behind the home, makes you forget that you are so close to the heart of town and so many other convenient locations, like Stonefield Shopping Center, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Kroger. Schedule a showing today!