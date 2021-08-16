 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $529,990

THE ONLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE WITH INCLUDED FINISHED BASEMENTS. The Hudson features 5 beds and 3 baths with 2-car garage for an early 2022 move-in. This spacious floorplan boasts a private first floor home office AND a convenient first floor guest suite with full bath in addition to four large bedrooms upstairs, including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets. Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and expansive great room. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

