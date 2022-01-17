 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $529,000

Gorgeous Pearl Certified home, great city location with Full House Generator. Well maintained, colonial split foyer, 5 bd, 2 bath is freshly painted, nice flat in cul de sac. House is recently renovated. The kitchen has custom solid wood cabinets, marble countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances and is perfect for those that love to cook and socialize. The living space has hardwood flooring throughout the main level and is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. There is a large fully fenced, flat back yard with a spacious concrete patio, ideal for gatherings and pets. This beautiful home is perfect for those who work remotely and need great internet and the privacy of multiple office spaces. The home had a complete remodel in 2017 and the current owners been generous with upgrades, $40k+ worth including a full house generator. Enjoy living minutes from downtown Charlottesville in a very sought after Greenbrier/Rutledge neighborhood. Ideally located to parks, YMCA, trails, UVA grounds, Hospital and schools. Convenient for all your shopping: Trader Joes, Costco, Whole Foods, Barracks Road and the Shops at Stonefield, while still offering a quaint neighborhood vibe.

