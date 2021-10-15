5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $520,985

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! This Columbia homesite special features 5 beds & 3.5 baths with a finished basement and 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a massive owner’s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. An open-concept main level design with home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. This homesite special includes a bedroom and full bathroom in the basement. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*