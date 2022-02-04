5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $519,900

Five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and so much more! First floor primary bedroom suite, open floorplan with large eat in kitchen with custom granite and backsplash, new microwave, dual fuel stove, and dishwasher, screen porch, no carpet in house, three bedrooms and full bath on second level, and a full finished bright walkout basement from this walkable Belmont home! Easy walk to downtown Charlottesville, Belmont Park, or Woolen Mills! Outside space is perfect for enjoying life in Charlottesville. Detached shed with power provides fantastic storage, or could be a home office to allow for separation between work and home life. Upgrades throughout (see attached documents), but some highlights are: Ting fiber internet, new heat pump, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, dual fuel stove. There's nothing to do but move in!