Five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and so much more! First floor primary bedroom suite, open floorplan with large eat in kitchen with custom granite and backsplash, new microwave, dual fuel stove, and dishwasher, screen porch, no carpet in house, three bedrooms and full bath on second level, and a full finished bright walkout basement from this walkable Belmont home! Easy walk to downtown Charlottesville, Belmont Park, or Woolen Mills! Outside space is perfect for enjoying life in Charlottesville. Detached shed with power provides fantastic storage, or could be a home office to allow for separation between work and home life. Upgrades throughout (see attached documents), but some highlights are: Ting fiber internet, new heat pump, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, dual fuel stove. There's nothing to do but move in!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s…
Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked …
lbemarle County is one of several school districts nationwide facing such lawsuits following a national push against race lessons.
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it.
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19. Send your q…
A group of parents of students with disabilities, including two parents from Albemarle County, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday agains…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 69-65 loss to Notre Dame.
Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule.
A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.