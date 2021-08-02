THE ONLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE WITH INCLUDED FINISHED BASEMENTS. This Allegheny homesite special features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring AND gas fireplace. Also includes a private basement bedroom and bathroom. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $478,980
