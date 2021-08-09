 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Enter into this 5 bedroom, 3 full / 1 half bathroom COLONIAL style home to experience a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, soaring GRAND FOYER, FINISHED BASEMENT with an attached 2-CAR SIDE-FACING GARAGE, and a second floor MASTER SUITE with cathedral ceilings, a spa-like JETTED SOAKER TUB, dual vanities, and a large WALK-IN CLOSET! Entertain friends in the FORMAL DINING ROOM, grill out on the BACK DECK, and prepare meals in the bright EAT-IN KITCHEN featuring endless GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, gorgeous WHITE CABINETS, sleek STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and spacious WALK-IN PANTRY! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within walking distance from the FOREST LAKES SOUTH neighborhood POOL and minutes from Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School!

