5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $465,000

This warm and inviting, solidly built cape-style home will charm you with its many wonderful features including hardwood floors, solid wood doors, built-in bookcases, two brick-surrounded fireplaces, vinyl-clad windows, a pretty slate patio, and a newly refinished basement with a gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite and wood block counters, a bedroom and full bath. There’s plenty of room for expansion in the wooded backyard, and its location nestled on a cul-de-sac just a short walk from The Shops at Stonefield and a ten minute drive to UVA make this the perfect place to call home. New heat pump, breaker panel, and sewer line in 2017. Radon mitigation system installed within last few years.