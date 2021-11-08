5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,000

Location, Location and a well built house! Don't miss this spacious brick home, on over half an acre, in the Woodbrook community. You'll find 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the top level and 2 wood burning fireplaces. This home has an large updated kitchen upstairs and a great entertaining area with a kitchen, built in cabinets and shelves in the comfy family room downstairs. The deck opens to a wooded area and the large back yard is fully fenced. Located in an ideal and central location in Charlottesville, this home is close to a school playground and very close to restaurants, shopping and more.