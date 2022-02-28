 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000

Enter into this updated 2,913 finished square foot WOODBROOK home to experience beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, thoughtful BUILT-INS, a spacious rear SUN ROOM, gorgeous living room GAS FIREPLACE, attached 2-CAR GARAGE, bright EAT-IN KITCHEN with solid surface counters & maple cabinets, and a SEPARATE BASEMENT APARTMENT with 1 bed, 1 bath, full kitchen, laundry, and exterior entrance! The FENCED-IN spacious backyard features dedicated gardening beds, a SUNNY BACK PATIO, and privacy & the 2nd floor PRIMARY SUITE features generous closet space! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within very close proximity to Woodbrook Elementary, Seminole Trail, and downtown! Note: TENANT OCCUPIED until August 2022; buyer will inherit lease.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert