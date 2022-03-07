Incredible opportunity to own while renting the basement all within walking distance to Downtown and the UVA Hospital. Completely renovated 1940s Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms/2 full baths plus a full basement apartment with 1 bed/1 full bath! Within the last 6 years updates include New Roof, New Windows, New Central AC, Sanded/refinished Original Hardwood floors, Remodeled kitchen with Granite counters, under cabinet lighting, new appliances (Bosch dishwasher and Kitchen Aid induction range), installed New Second floor full bath, Fully Fenced backyard and installed New Deck to watch evening sunsets over Charlottesville. Basement apartment has a separate entrance perfect for a guest/in-law suite or rental opportunity. The apartment also has a separate utilities meter and can be sold furnished. Lot offers Two off-street parking spots. A quick walk to the IX Park, Belmont Park or the Rivanna Trail. Take a short drive to the Monticello Trail, Belmont restaurants, Fifth St Station shopping, and MORE!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000
