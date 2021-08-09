5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000

You will love the convenient LOCATION and ample SPACE on all 3 levels of this inviting home! MAIN LEVEL primary suite and laundry, plus 3 more LARGE BEDROOMS and a full bath upstairs. The FULL, FINISHED WALK-OUT basement has it ALL - large bedroom, full bath, spacious rec room with wet bar, spa room and tool room. Current owner has added custom BUILT-IN bookshelves, stair runner, GAS RANGE and gas grill hook-up on balcony, a second custom FIREPLACE in the rec room, and a tranquil SPA ROOM complete with HOT TUB. Enjoy the PEACEFUL VIEW and sounds of birds from the back balcony - house backs to trees and common area - no house behind you! Convenient to both DOWNTOWN CROZET and CHARLOTTESVILLE. HOA takes care of mowing, so you don't have to!