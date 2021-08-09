 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000

You will love the convenient LOCATION and ample SPACE on all 3 levels of this inviting home! MAIN LEVEL primary suite and laundry, plus 3 more LARGE BEDROOMS and a full bath upstairs. The FULL, FINISHED WALK-OUT basement has it ALL - large bedroom, full bath, spacious rec room with wet bar, spa room and tool room. Current owner has added custom BUILT-IN bookshelves, stair runner, GAS RANGE and gas grill hook-up on balcony, a second custom FIREPLACE in the rec room, and a tranquil SPA ROOM complete with HOT TUB. Enjoy the PEACEFUL VIEW and sounds of birds from the back balcony - house backs to trees and common area - no house behind you! Convenient to both DOWNTOWN CROZET and CHARLOTTESVILLE. HOA takes care of mowing, so you don't have to!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert