5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $430,000

Charming over/under duplex close to UVA, hospital and downtown. Great low maintenance property for investors looking for long term rent growth or the option to live upstairs and rent the basement. Both units have been remodeled and share a large fenced back yard. Home could also easily be converted back to single family. Tenants currently renting and leases in place. Basement rented for $1000/mo and upstairs is rented for $1,400/mo.