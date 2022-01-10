Charming over/under duplex close to UVA, hospital and downtown. Great low maintenance property for investors looking for long term rent growth or the option to live upstairs and rent the basement. Both units have been remodeled and share a large fenced back yard. Home could also easily be converted back to single family. Tenants currently renting and leases in place. Basement rented for $1000/mo and upstairs is rented for $1,400/mo.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $430,000
The outages may last through the night, or even as long as Wednesday.
Experts said that new snow won't wreak as much havoc as Monday morning's snow, which was heavy and wet, causing limbs to snap and trees to topple. Some in the area are still without power.
The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the area from Thursday evening until Friday morning.
Richard "Trey" Coe now faces eight additional charges and remains in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail while he awaits a bond hearing.
By Wednesday evening, less than 40% of people in Albemarle County didn’t have power. Many more people in Charlottesville had their lights turned back on Tuesday with less than 5% still powerless.
Power companies working to restore power said they are stymied by fallen trees and snapped power lines.
An unhoused Charlottesville man was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of another unhouse…
“We would’ve been better off not knowing anything,” said one Albemarle resident frustrated with Dominion's changing estimates.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 75-65 win over Clemson.
Virginia got a contest-high 25 points from standout forward Jayden Gardner, another sealing 3-pointer from senior guard Kihei Clark and won its second straight on its three-game ACC road trip.