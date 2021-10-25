5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

If your looking for an investment property close to UVA hospital & University of Virginia look no further! This Beautiful brick ranch duplex offers 3 bedrooms in upstairs unit and 2 in lower level unit. Upstairs unit has beautiful wood floors, built in shelves, lots of natural sunlight and a perfect outdoor patio space on side of home with privacy fence. Lower level unit has luxury vinyl flooring installed in 2020, walk out entrance with lots of windows and its own driveway to peaceful entry way over bridge/creek to enter lower level. This well maintained duplex is ready for its new owners.