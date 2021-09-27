 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

Well built, low maintenance brick home with private backyard and space to entertain. Move-in ready, or a great opportunity to update to your desire and create equity. No HOA. Canterbury Hills is a neighborhood with no thru streets and well suited for families. You wont find another neighborhood in the Albemarle County school district that’s this close to great Charlottesville amenities offered both downtown and at Barracks Road. Sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert