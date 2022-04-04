Situated on a sunny lot in desirable Fry's Springs neighborhood, this 5 BR, 2.5 bath home lives large. The 1st floor has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the open floorplan that allows for fantastic flow from the living room to dining room to the kitchen. The front living room has fantastic natural light from the picture window and a cozy element with the fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, lots of counter/cabinet space & backyard access. The terrace level has a full kitchen (ready for Airbnb, in-law suite, home office space), another living room with 2nd fireplace, full bath & 2 bedrooms. Step outside first to an expansive screened porch (just 2 yrs old) with vaulted ceilings and then to a wonderfully usable yard with many possibilities. The yard includes a firepit area, patio & it is fully fenced and ready to go. Walk to Fry's Springs, 5th Street Station, Azalea Park & just minutes away from Rivanna Trail access.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $419,000
