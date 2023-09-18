Northwoods, a magnificent 16.5 acre country estate situated on a lovely knoll just west of town and only 8 miles from the University of Virginia. The c. 1860 main house was thoroughly renovated in 2017 with a stunning kitchen remodel, an expanded great room, updated bathrooms throughout, and numerous fine details. The 4 bedroom, 6 bath stately brick home is complemented by a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest cottage with fireplace, steps from the back door and mudroom. A carriage house with 5-bay garage features a spacious recreational room above overlooking an expansive level lawn. Gracious porches, verandas, brick terraces, and stone retaining walls surrounded by lovely gardens and immaculately manicured grounds. An elegant setting and offering.